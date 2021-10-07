Meghan Markle beauty line ‘in the works’ after secret royal visits

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle could reportedly have a beauty line in the works after her visits to meet a major cosmetics firm marketing executive have been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced many new projects and ventures over the past year, ranging from their podcast to Harry’s upcoming book.

Now reported visits made by Meghan could suggest that a cosmetics line could be on its way.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have launched a multitude of ever more exciting ventures since they decided to “step back” as senior members of The Firm last year. From their multi-year Netflix deal which will see them produce fresh new documentaries, films and shows, to their Archewell Audio podcast with Spotify, the Sussexes have created a brilliant name for themselves outside the royal spotlight.

And it’s not just as a couple that Harry and Meghan are branching out, as the Duke’s documentary series and Duchess’ first children’s book have also delighted fans. Though it seems that Meghan, who has consistently wowed people with her stunning makeup choices, could be preparing for her biggest project yet.

As reported by The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly made several visits to the California estate of Guthy-Renker co-founder, Bill Guthy. The publication claimed Meghan was accompanied by Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland there multiple times between February and March 2020.

Whilst this might not initially sound significant, the possible reason for the meetings is seriously exciting. Guthy-Renker is the marketing firm responsible for seriously huge celebrity cosmetics lines.

According to Elle, these include singer Jennifer Lopez’s J-Lo Beauty, as well as Cindy Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty.

Though the alleged meetings have not been discussed by Meghan herself, the idea that she could potentially be in discussions about launching her own celebrity cosmetics line is the stuff of dreams.

The Duchess of Sussex’s beauty looks have wowed onlookers throughout the years and it seems she knows what she likes when it comes to makeup. This is something makeup professional Daniel Martin certainly understands, as he reflected upon the look he created when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in 2018.

Opening up previously to InStyle, Daniel revealed that doing Meghan’s makeup for her wedding day stands out as a career highlight and explained, “I know exactly what she does and doesn’t like.”

He went on to add that, “After the ceremony Harry kept saying thank you. He was thanking me for making her look like herself.”

Meghan Markle’s natural-looking, fresh makeup is something many fans would likely want to recreate themselves at home. The Duchess is known for loving affordable products, such as her favourite drugstore mascara.

And though her own cosmetics line currently remains just speculation, it’s an announcement many will be keeping their fingers crossed for.