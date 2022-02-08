We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A comment about Kate Middleton and the “pomp” surrounding her and Prince William’s wedding made by Meghan Markle on her blog, The Tig, has been unearthed.

The post in question is dated back to before Meghan had met Prince Harry and reveals that she always dreamed of being a princess.

Meghan Markle once blogged about the “pomp” surrounding Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, before even meeting Prince Harry. Despite claiming her and Harry’s Oprah interview that she didn’t know anything about the royals prior to meeting her prince, Meghan penned a blog post about “dreaming of being a princess” since she was a little girl.

Before marrying Prince Harry and subsequently stepping down as a senior royal, Meghan was not only a successful actress, starring in shows like Suits but a blogger too.

On her lifestyle blog, The Tig, she would share her thoughts, favourite recipes, and hacks, and post fun snaps. However, despite the site’s popularity, she deactivated it in 2017, before her engagement to Prince Harry was announced.

Now an old post has been unearthed, in which she revealed her dream of becoming a princess and her thoughts on her future sister-in-law’s wedding.

Meghan wrote, “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power.

“For those of you unfamiliar with the ’80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here.”

She continued, “Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

This follows reports that Meghan may be reviving her fan-favourite blog after the Daily Mail broke the news that she has reactivated the trademark. This is one of the many business ventures the couple has been undertaking since moving to LA, including their lucrative Netflix deal and Harry’s upcoming tell-all memoir.