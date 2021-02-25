We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will address the “tension” with the royal family in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, it’s been claimed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently confirmed their first sit-down interview since their engagement in November 2017.

The Duke and Duchess, who are expecting baby number two, will reportedly open up about the “tension” within the royal family during their highly anticipated 90-minute special with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Since permanently stepping down as working members of the monarchy a source close to the couple exclusively told E! that the couple will be “speaking their truth” during the tell-all chat.

The source said, “There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family. The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all.”

According to the insider, the interview will be “very candid” and the couple won’t be holding back, having been “officially been released” from their royal duties.

The couple will also touch on “how mental health came into play and how it affected them.”

Specifically, the speculation of a “royal feud” between Prince William and Prince Harry as well as ongoing reports of Meghan’s supposed involvement in the tension between the Sussexes and the Palace.