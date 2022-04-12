We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle reportedly made a ‘shudder-inducing’ comment at a memorable appearance ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have caused “shudders” at the Palace after she made a determined remark in the months before her wedding.

According to a royal author, Meghan Markle expressed a desire to make changes fast.

This royal news comes as it was revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have ‘massive fights’ at the breakfast table over this ritual .

It might seem like only yesterday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met, but with the couple set to mark their fourth wedding anniversary in May, it’s remarkable to think how much has changed since the early days of their romance. Harry and Meghan “stepped back” from royal life in January 2020 and now the couple have gone on to welcome their first daughter, Lilibet Diana, and the family are settled in their new LA home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also launched many exciting projects over the past few years, from Meghan’s book to their Netflix deal. Though when it comes to their early work as senior royals, Meghan supposedly made a comment that caused “shudders”.

Video of the Week

As reported by The Telegraph, royal author Tina Brown has suggested in her upcoming book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil, that Meghan seemed committed to affecting fast change. In the months before Meghan and Harry married, the pair joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a forum event for the Royal Foundation.

It was here that Meghan expressed her desire to “hit the ground running” when it came to royal charity work. And although this might seem like a very admirable comment on her part, it allegedly didn’t go down quite so well with everyone.

Discussing the remark in her book, Tina reportedly claimed that this caused “shudders at the Palace”. Although a positive sentiment, the author expressed her belief that things tend to work more slowly in the Royal Family.

“I think Meghan felt she could get in there and change it all,’ she added. “Frankly, she could have done a great deal to change things had she stuck around, but the thing that’s most baffling is such impatience. She could have spent a year away and come back with a great game plan.”

It seems that Tina believes that for Meghan to begin to bring about major changes, she and Harry could’ve “stuck around” rather than confirming they’d permanently quit the Royal Family.

“I do think that for a woman who’s had a high-profile US career, a professional woman of 35, dealing with the Palace must have been an absolute nightmare,” she added sympathetically.

Tina continued, “Meghan knew what she wanted to do. Probably most of her ideas were rather constructive and good – but she had to go through this sclerotic culture. And live in a hierarchy, which she’s never done.”

Sadly, Meghan might not have been able to bring about change in the same way as she’d originally hoped. But the Sussexes have been vocal in trying to make a positive difference to the world since departing royal life, advocating for everything from global vaccine equality to mental health support.