Prince William has presented Mel B with a huge accolade though their meeting featured a risky move as she admitted she opted for “no knickers”.

The Duke of Cambridge presented Spice Girl Melanie Brown with her MBE at Buckingham Palace on May 4th.

Speaking out about the experience the singer revealed she didn’t wear knickers underneath her scarlet fitted dress.

The first major investiture to be held at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic was a star-studded affair and as a senior member of The Firm, it was Prince William who presented the accolades. One of the distinguished figures to be honoured was none other than Scary Spice, Melanie Brown, frequently referred to simply as Mel B. The popular singer was accompanied by her proud mum Andrea as she received her MBE at the palace, which could reportedly become a “shrine to the Queen”.

And it seems that Mel B wasn’t afraid to make a slightly risky choice when it came to her meeting with Prince William as she opted not to wear knickers or a bra under her red dress…

Getting candid in a new interview with The Sun, Mel explained that she was “stark, b****** naked” underneath her scarlet Victoria Beckham dress which was reportedly picked out personally by the designer.

She even revealed that Victoria had questioned whether she’d be wearing nipple covers for the event to which Mel had replied, “Why bother?”.

“When it came to the part where Prince William had to pin the MBE on, he asked for a female official to do it. I didn’t think I had that much cleavage on show!” the singer added.

Mel B’s risky no knickers move might have been a rather surprising choice given the magnificent royal venue and the presence of the future King, but she certainly looked amazing. And it wasn’t long before Spice Girl fan William broached the topic of a possible reunion for the 90s band.

“William told me, ‘I’m so delighted that it’s me giving you this’,” she said. “And he asked, ‘Will you get the Spice Girls back together?’. I told him I was having dinner with Victoria that evening and he said, ‘Oh good, I’ll work on David then’.”

But whilst William isn’t the only one eager to see a Spice Girls reunion sometime soon, Mel opened up to the royal, who is second in line to the throne, about how it wasn’t her musical talents that were being honoured.

Instead, it was Mel’s work to support those who’ve experienced domestic violence that her significant new accolade is in recognition of.

“I think William thought I was receiving the MBE for being a Spice Girl, but I told him that it was for my work on domestic violence. He wanted to hear all about it,” she explained. “In fact, I felt guilty holding up the queue because we spent so long talking”.

The singer then went on to discuss how she’s a devoted patron of Women’s Aid and shared how she often visits a women’s refuge in Leeds where she lives.

“It was a really good conversation and a very special moment for me,” she powerfully declared.