We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children, Archie and Lilibet, could be set join their mother on the sidelines of Prince Harry’s polo matches this summer.

Archie and Lilibet could attend Prince Harry’s polo tournaments in California with Meghan Markle.

The sporting events could be one of the few occasions the public see the royal children, as their parents prefer to keep them out of the spotlight.

This royal news comes after Princess Eugenie shared adorable new photos of husband Jack Brooksbank to mark his birthday.

Prince Harry recently updated the world on his daughter Lilibet Diana, noting that he is a “proud papa”.

While Harry and Meghan have been fairly private with how much they share of Archie and Lilibet, it’s hoped the tots will make an appearance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

But the world may have another chance to catch a glimpse of the adorable Sussex kids, as the two children may be seen watching their dad play in Los Padres polo matches soon.

Video of the Week

Harry and his Los Padres teammates, including long time friend Nacho Figueras, will play the remaining 12 goal polo season in Santa Barbara, California.

The Duke will compete in the Folded Hills Pope Challenge from May 9 to 15, the Lisle Nixon Cup from May 20 to 29, and the Cheval Athletics USPA Intra-Circuit from June 3 to 19.

Although several of these days clash with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Omid Scobie, who broke the news first on Twitter, explained that the dates listed are for the tournament, not for their team’s games.

The Duke’s attendance to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is still uncertain; he was recently advised not to attend the special celebrations this summer.

With the question about whether they’ll come for the Jubilee or not causing commotion, royal expert Richard Eden, who is Diary Expert at the Daily Mail, warned the Prince, to “just stay away.”