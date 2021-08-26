We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former butler to Princess Diana, Paul Burrell has claimed that Prince Harry should ‘speak up’ and ‘defend’ his family over their portrayal in the new HBO animation.

Paul Burrell has said he is disappointed that Harry has not come to his families defense over their controversial portrayal

Prince Harry has reportedly seen the ‘funny side’ in the series, with even his friend, Orlando Bloom voicing him in the show.

The former butler to Prince William and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, Paul Burrell has expressed his disappointment that Prince Harry has not defended his family over HBO Max’s The Prince.

The controversial HBO max animation is a satirical portrayal of The royal family, especially Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Prince Harry actually has a huge connection to the show, as his close friend Orlando Bloom is voicing him in the series.

The series, created by Gary Janetti, features an a-list cast with The Queen voiced by Frances de la Tour, Prince Philip voiced by Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens, Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

Paul told Closer that their depiction could be ‘extremely damaging’ especially to Prince George, who Paul says is ‘mocked’ throughout the show.

Paul, who has previously claimed that Harry’s interviews are causing him more harm, says he should, ‘speak up and defend his family.’ He also expressed his shock at Prince Harry’s reaction to the show.

Prince Harry actually had a surprising response to the series and has been able to see the ‘funny side’ of the animation, as he himself, Meghan, and Archie are also portrayed in it.

This follows a continued rift between The Firm and Prince Harry and Meghan after they stepped back from senior royals and moved to LA. This rift has reportedly worsened after the announcement of Harry’s four-book deal which includes a memoir, which has left the Queen extremely concerned.