Piers Morgan has claimed that members of the royal family have reached out to thank him for his support, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview.

The ex GMB presenter said the unnamed royals expressed “gratitude that somebody was standing up”.

The former Good Morning Britain star, who quit the show after he received backlash over his comments on Meghan’s claims in the interview, has said that he won’t name the royals that have contacted him but alleged that they expressed their appreciation for his support.

“I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family,” Piers told US channel Extra TV’s host Billy Bush.

“I’m not going to go into who it was but [it was] gratitude that somebody was standing up.”

During their explosive Oprah chat, which aired in March, Harry and Meghan made several shocking claims about the struggles they faced during their time as a couple in the royal family.

Meghan opened up on the suicidal feelings she endured while in the royal spotlight and alleged that she was denied mental health support when she reached out to The Firm for help when she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.

The Duchess of Sussex also said that an unnamed member of the royal family had expressed “concern” about “how dark” baby Archie’s skin would be when he was born and hinted that she felt his race may have played a part in him not being made a prince.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah.

“They were concerned that if he were too brown that that would be a problem?,” Oprah later asked.

“If that’s the assumption you’re making…that would be a safe one,” Meghan responded.

Piers later announced that he “didn’t believe a word” Meghan had said and accused her of sparking an “onslaught” against the Queen and the royal family.

Piers sparked fury among viewers and mental health charities after his controversial outpour.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Piers later explained that he was given an ultimatum to apologise over his remarks or leave the show.

“Mid-afternoon, Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television, who I’d spoken to several times since yesterday, rang to say we were now ‘on the cliff edge’ and either I apologised, or I would have to leave GMB.”

He added, “I called Kevin back, said I wouldn’t be apologising, and we agreed I’d leave GMB with immediate effect.”