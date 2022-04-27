We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Piers Morgan confirmed last month that he was returning to TV screens 12-months after he quit Good Morning Britain and fans are wondering when is Piers Morgan coming back on TV?

The broadcaster teased his new TV show back in March – a year after he stormed off the set of the ITV daytime show after getting into a row about Meghan Markle.

He announced a huge career move back in September last year and fans are now keen to know when to tune in to his new show…

When is Piers Morgan coming back on TV?

Piers Morgan is coming back on TV tonight (Tuesday, 26th April) and for the rest of the week, after he launched his new weeknight show on TalkTV with the first kicking off on 25th April. Titled ‘Uncensored’ the show is broadcast between 8pm and 9pm Monday to Thursday, with Piers Morgan Uncensored Best Of to be aired on Friday nights.

In the UK, TalkTV is available on Sky Channel 526, Virgin Media Channel 627, Freeview Channel 237, and Freesat Channel 217, as well as via connected TV services and smart devices. TalkTV will also be launching on Sky’s new streaming TV, Sky Glass, soon.

Piers has already started promoting his efforts, tweeting the results of the viewing figures for the debut show. It read, “BREAKING News, @piersuncensored got bigger ratings at 8-9pm last night than BBC News, Sky News, and GB News… COMBINED!!!! What a start – thanks for watching!”

You can also stream Piers Morgan Uncensored and other TalkTV shows via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus (channel 4316) and on YouTube, as well as the Talk.TV website and TalkTV iOS and Android apps.

An explosive clip was released last week, teasing the new series which saw Piers interview Donald Trump for his debut comeback show. And you can watch the official teaser clip below…

Who is Piers Morgan’s wife?

Piers Morgan is married to his wife of almost 12 years Celia Walden. The couple got married in 2010 in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire on June 24th. It was Piers’ second marriage as he married his first wife Marion in 1991 when he was aged 26, before divorcing in 2008. The couple have one child Elise, 10, together. Meanwhile Piers has three sons – Spencer, 28, Stanley, 24, and Albert, 20, to his first wife.

Piers previously joked about “three people in his marriage” when he was hosting alongside GMB co-star Susanna Reid, and in 2020 Piers and Celia were burgled at their villa during their holiday.

Why did Piers Morgan change his name?

Piers Morgan changed his name and not many people know it – because his father died when he was 11-months old and his mum remarried.

The loud mouthed TV presenter has become a household name for his ‘no holds barred’ interviews on GMB and Life Stories on ITV but he’s not always been known by his surname Morgan.

Piers, who was born in 1956 to his parents Vincent Eamonn O’Meara, a dentist from Glaway, Ireland and mother Gabrielle Georgina Sybille who was an English Catholic. But his father tragically died in a road accident when young Piers was just 11 months old and his brother Jeremy was aged three.

Piers has shared a snap of his late father when he was with his mother, and captioned it, “Happy birthday to my fabulous mother. If you’re wondering where I get my absurdly glamorous movie star aesthetic genes from, this is Mum on a date with Dad early in their courtship.”

So technically, Piers was born with the surname O’Meara. But later on in life, his mother went onto marry Glynne Pughe-Morgan, a Welsh pub landlord, and it was only then that Piers took on the surname of Pughe-Morgan.

And he used the double-barrel surname up until 1988 when he joined The Sun as a freelancer and decided to drop the first part of the surname to just Morgan.

Piers confirmed this change to a followers in 2017, to which he replied, “My father died when I was one. Hence the name change when my mother remarried.”

Piers has since shared family snaps with his step-father Glynne, who he refers to as ‘dad’.

On May 30 2021, Piers shared a snap with his father Glynne and son Spencer Morgan, captioned: “Three generations of trouble. Happy 80th Dad!”

Piers Morgan: Uncensored airs weeknights from 8pm-9pm Monday-Thursday on TalkTV with a special best bits show on Fridays.