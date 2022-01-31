We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Andrew’s ‘dagger to the heart’ from Prince Charles is expected to be re-lived after the Duke of York is dealt another blow.

Prince Andrew is expected to re-live his ‘dagger to the heart’ feelings that Prince Charles served him by slimming down the Firm as it’s likely that he will be kept away from the balcony at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke of York was previously missing from the balcony back in 2012 during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

This royal news comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under immense ‘pressure’ to return to the UK

Prince Andrew is expected to re-live the moment Prince Charles caused a ‘dagger to the heart’ moment of being distanced from the Royal Family when he is denied the prestigious spot at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke is already banished from social media after reports his accounts were deleted amid the accusations from Virginia Giuffre, 38, who is suing Andrew, 61, in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She claims she was trafficked by his friend Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile, to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law. Andrew has denied the allegations. It has since emerged that he has demanded a jury trial and that he denies “any and all wrongdoing”.

Earlier this month, after the news that his case would go to trial in New York, he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.

And with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee coming up, he is expected to be missing from the royal balcony when the celebrations get underway as Prince Charles looks to slim down the monarchy after taking on a new role.

This has been seen in recent years and included distancing his brother Prince Andrew and the York family from the heart of royal functions, even before the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and Andrew facing his own accusations.

During the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012, Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were excluded from the Buckingham Palace celebratory balcony appearance – and reports claim he took it like a ‘dagger to the heart’.

At the time, only Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry appeared alongside Her Majesty, meaning that Princess Anne and Prince Edward were also excluded.

Reflecting on Charles’ decision in 2016, Richard Kay, the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent wrote, “For Andrew, being excluded from the balcony — he was also not invited to the livery companies’ celebration lunch for the Queen at Westminster Hall — was, said one of his friends, ‘like a dagger to his heart’.

“But this was a dramatic statement of intent by Charles, who long ago decided that when he is king the Royal Family would be ‘slimmed down’.

“Andrew was furious, Edward dismayed, while Anne, the hardest-working royal, remember, knew that as the only woman in the Queen’s family, she would always have a role.

Mr Kay continued, “The Queen was uncertain about the plan at first, recalling how, ten years earlier, at her Golden Jubilee, the family had filled the balcony and the public loved it.

“Reluctantly, the Queen accepted Charles’s view that the changes were necessary because the mood of the public was for what one courtier describes as an ‘economy monarchy’.”

It’s understood that Prince Andrew was last on the royal balcony in 2019 for the Trooping the Colour but with the court case hanging over, it’s likely that Prince Andrew won’t be in the limelight for celebrations this time.