Duchess Camilla urges her royal fans not to ‘desert her’ as she announces she’s ‘quit’ Instagram.

The Duchess of Cornwall has made the shock revelation as she reached out to her followers on social media

Duchess Camilla has urged her royal fans to not ‘desert her’ as she announces she’s ‘quitting’ Instagram.

The Duchess, who has been spending lockdown with husband Prince Charles has made the shock announcement today, by telling her 94.3k followers in a video message that she was taking a break from the social media account.

In the video, captioned, ‘A message of thanks from Her Royal Highness at the end of Season One of The Reading Room,’ Camilla, who has been busy visiting vaccination centres with husband Prince Charles, addressed her followers.

Wearing a navy jacket with a white collar, Camilla said, “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to all the authors who have made my Reading Room possible, and also to all you followers.

“We’re going to have a bit of a break now to catch up with a bit more reading.”

But she wanted to assure fans that she wasn’t deserting them. She continued, “We haven’t gone completely. There are going to be lots of small, exciting things coming up on the Reading Room, so please don’t desert us because I promise you, we won’t leave you with a blank page.”

She gave thanks to her fans for joining her and added, “I look forward to seeing you all again or hearing your comments which I love reading, on the 16 April.

She concluded, “So till then, happy reading and Happy Easter.”

There has been a lot going on in the royal family, following from Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired last month.

So it comes as no surprise that the Duchess and her family are expected to take a well-earned break for the bank holiday period and it’s likely that she will want to spend time doing children’s activities on zoom with her grandchildren, including Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, who have an adorable name for her – and it’s not Grandma.

And fans are already excited about her return. One wrote, ‘Thank you, Your Royal Highness! Looking forward to the new season and the new books!’ Another put, ‘The Reading Room been a good prompt and companion these last months … but still need you!!’ and a third added, ‘We have really enjoyed it. Especially the interviews with the authors. We look forward to the next season. Happy Easter.’