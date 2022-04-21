We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry’s telling reaction when quizzed about missing his brother and dad has reignited speculation that he’s still feuding with his brother Prince William.

Prince Harry dodged a question which asked him if his ‘misses his brother and dad’.

The Duke of Sussex was being interviewed by Hoda Kotb when he side-stepped her probing question.

Prince Harry failed to answer whether he missed his brother Prince William and his dad Prince Charles – and his reaction could be viewed as being somewhat telling of the strained relationship.

The Duke of Sussex has given a series of interviews to promote the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands and despite opening up about his secret meeting with his grandmother The Queen, Prince Harry has remained tight-lipped on his father and brother with whom his relationship was said to be strained following his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Speaking to the Duke about his move to California, Hoda Kotb, simply asked, “Do you miss your brother and your dad?”

But instead of responding directly to her question, Prince Harry brought the focus back to the Games and admitted he missed his own family wife Meghan and their two children, Archie, two, and Lilibet Diana, aged 10 months.

He responded, “Look I mean, for me at the moment I’m here focused on these guys and their families. I’m here and giving everything that I can 120% to them to make sure that they have the experience of a lifetime, that’s my focus here.”

He added, “When I leave here I get back and my focus is on my family who I miss massively.”

And the way he chose to answer the question has sparked a royal rift debate. You can listen to his response in the clip below…

But if you analyse Prince Harry’s telling reaction there is no direct reference to Prince William or Prince Charles, despite the pair appearing to be on good terms ‘breaking the ice’ at Prince Philip’s funeral, speculation surrounding their strained relationship is being reignited.

Prince Harry once gave away that there was a ‘major family feud‘ during the his first formal outing with wife Meghan Markle and brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

And it looks like there won’t be an end anytime soon as Prince Harry turns his focus to his own family.