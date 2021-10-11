We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles reportedly had a very different name in mind for Prince William, but his legendary choice was rejected in favour of Princess Diana’s “robust” suggestion.

The Prince of Wales is said to have had his heart set on an alternative name for his eldest son, inspired by British legend.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana instead settled on an historic name, though they used the Prince’s suggestion elsewhere.

Prince Charles is said to have initially preferred an alternative name for Prince William, though it seems he got to use the mythological moniker elsewhere. The Prince of Wales is currently first in line to the throne, with his eldest son set to follow in his footsteps as king one day. Knowing their baby would be a senior member of The Firm, Charles and Princess Diana’s decision of what to name their little boy was an immensely important one for the monarchy.

And though Charles and Diana ultimately settled on ‘William’ for their firstborn, it’s been claimed that the Prince of Wales actually had another popular baby name in mind. Writing for People, royal author Robert Lacey has claimed that Prince William was almost named something truly legendary.

According to the publication Robert suggested that ‘Arthur’ like the mythological King Arthur was the name Charles had his heart set on. Until, Robert alleged, “Diana, Princess of Wales proposed a more robust name — William, as in ‘William the Conqueror,’ victor of the famed Battle of Hastings in 1066”.

If this is indeed correct, then the historic name, which has been used by British monarchs throughout the centuries, seems to have also won Charles over. Though ‘Arthur’ wasn’t rejected completely and when Princess Diana gave birth to William in June 1982, they found another way to incorporate this meaningful name.

As is often seen with members of the Royal Family, the Prince and Princess of Wales gave William multiple middle names.

Christened William Arthur Philip Louis, the Duke of Cambridge’s full name pays tribute to not only historical and legendary kings that have gone before him, but also to his beloved grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away earlier this year.

The Duke of Edinburgh was renowned for his commitment to royal duties, having been praised by the Queen as her “strength and stay” throughout her reign. Two of his and the Queen’s great-grandchildren born this year have had the middle name ‘Philip’ in honour of his memory and legacy.

Meanwhile William passed down two of his other middle names to his son, Prince Louis, whose full name is Louis Arthur Charles. So whilst there might not be a King Arthur on the throne for some time, Charles’ supposed love for the legendary name has seen it passed down in the Royal Family.