Prince Charles reveals awkward interview he wishes he’d never done

Prince Charles has revealed the awkward interview he wishes he'd never done as he recalls the moment he learnt some new swear words.

The Prince of Wales regrets the time he appeared on Australian music show Countdown.

The Prince of Wales was invited on to one of the most successful TV shows in Australia but his appearance back in 1977 was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The interviewer Mr Molly Meldrum swore profusely and complained at one point that he was “sweating like a pig” while interviewing the heir to the throne.

The show, which ran from November 1974 to July 1987, featured live shows and music videos from world-famous Australian acts including Kylie Minogue, INXS and AC/DC.

Speaking about his horrific experience, Charles was interviewed for a special event celebrating the show’s 40th birthday in 2014, and he confessed, “I certainly learned some interesting new Australian words from Mr Meldrum, and if he could’ve read my mind he would’ve learned some interesting new English words from me.”

He joked: “There is an old show business saying that warns never to work with animals or children, but nobody prepared me for Molly Meldrum.

He added: “It feels like yesterday, I wish it were tomorrow, I’d cancel it.”

You can watch a clip of Prince Charles recalling the interview below…

Meanwhile, when it comes to interviews Prince Charles might be more careful about the ones he gives today but that hasn’t stopped him from being on the receiving end of some awkward viewing.

And Mr Meldrum has a plausible excuse for behaving the way he did in the TV interview with Prince Charles all those years ago.

Mr Meldrum admitted he’d not rehearsed properly. “I learned the script on the plane on the way home from London,” he said.

“The other passengers must have thought I’d lost my mind – over and over, I’d say ‘and now I’d like to introduce His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles.”