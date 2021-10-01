We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles paid tribute to Betty Campbell, the first black woman to become a head teacher in Wales, with a touching Instagram upload.

Prince Charles shared a 1994 photograph of him smiling beside Betty as he penned a message highlighting his admiration for her.

A statue of Betty was unveiled in Cardiff this week to pay homage to her and the work she did to champion multiculturalism in Wales.

Beside a retro photograph of Prince Charles meeting Betty and the children at her school back in the nineties, the Prince of Wales recalled his happy memories of the day.

“Betty Campbell worked as headteacher at Mount Stuart Primary in Butetown, Cardiff, and put black culture on the curriculum at her school, championing the nation’s multicultural heritage. Betty died in 2017, aged 82,” the post’s heartfelt caption reads.

“I have fond memories of my visit to the St. David’s Day eisteddfod at Mount Stuart Primary School in 1994, when I saw, at first-hand, the immense respect and affection in which Betty Campbell was held by all who knew her,” Charles recounted.

“That hard-earned respect was the result of her determination to overcome any and every obstacle she encountered. In succeeding, against the odds, she became an inspiration to generations of people, of all ages, and all backgrounds, not just in her own beloved city, but in the rest of Wales and beyond.”

Royal fans were touched by the message from the future King, who is first in the royal line of succession, and they made sure to show their love in the comment section.

“Such a fitting tribute to Betty,” one wrote.

“Well now, there’s a handsome young Charles and what a lovely story about Betty Campbell. She’s obviously more than earned ‘respect and affection’, it’s a shame she didn’t lived long enough to see the unveiling,” another agreed.

“Remarkable woman,” a third added.