We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has carried on his late mother Princess Diana’s extraordinary legacy as he shared a deeply personal post in honour of a charity close to both their hearts.

The Duke of Cambridge has been praised by royal fans for showing his “personal” side in an emotional post following his latest royal outing.

Prince William visited The Passage to celebrate their 40 years of life changing work, providing services to help end and prevent homelessness.

This royal news comes as Prince William reveals the sweet hobby the Cambridge kids share with Archie.

Prince William has taken to social media to share a personal message after visiting The Passage, 28 years after he first went there with Princess Diana. As a senior member of The Firm and second in line to the throne, William is a Patron of a number of organizations and charities. And it was following a visit to one very important patronage this week that he made a deeply personal post and carried on his late mother’s legacy – much to the delight of fans.

Just a day after the Duke made a brave move during a trip to Derry-Londonderry, he shared poignant snaps from his recent visit to The Passage to mark their 40th anniversary. This vital charity aims to provide support to homeless people to help them transform their lives.

William has been Patron of this vital charity since 2019 and alongside photos from his most recent visit, he also posted one of his beloved mother there.

The Prince’s heartfelt Instagram caption declared, ‘40 years. 40 years of life-changing work @passagecharity. Over the many years that I have visited The Passage, first with my mother when I was just a small boy, I have developed a great affection for you all.’

He continued, ‘Every time I come here, I am touched by the warmth and friendliness, and the dignity and respect you show to everyone who comes through your door.

‘I am always so impressed to see and hear the difference that The Passage makes to the lives of people who are experiencing homelessness. Thank you to everyone for your continuous work. W’.

And the deeply personal and important nature of Prince William’s message has not gone unnoticed by royal fans, who were incredibly supportive of his continuation of Princess Diana’s legacy.

‘This is how you remember your mom, honour her legacy and her passion. Keep doing whatever you are doing Will and she will be so proud of you 💓’, one person wrote in response.

As someone else declared simply, ‘Carrying on his mother’s legacy ❤️’.

‘Your angel mother was very wise to prepare you for your important work she knew some day you would have. Keep touching all lives William. It’s so important!’ another fan commented.

Whilst a fellow royal fan seemingly reflected on William and Kate Middleton’s recent preference for sharing more “personal” posts, which they have often been signing with their initials, such as when Kate shared a sweet message to tennis star Emma Raducanu.

‘These personal messages you both have been sharing recently are so, so lovely! Thank you for your work!’, they added.

As Prince William continues to carry out important engagements and support causes close to his heart, the enduring legacy and life of Princess Diana is likely a huge source of inspiration.