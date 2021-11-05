Prince Charles reduces royal fan to tears with surprise announcement

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles reduced inspirational volunteer Hassan Alkhawam to tears with a life-changing announcement during the Pride of Britain Awards 2021.

The Prince of Wales met Hassan Alkhawam at Clarence House and broke the exciting news that he’d won The Prince’s Trust Young Achiever award.

Hassan was brought to tears and the emotional moment was captured in a new video.

Prince Charles surprised Hassan Alkhawam with the news that he’d won The Prince’s Trust Young Achiever award, leaving the 24-year-old overcome with emotion. The award was presented during the Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards which celebrate the achievements of people across the country who help make a positive impact on the lives of others. The 2021 ceremony aired on November 4th and saw Hassan receive his well-deserved award.

Hassan left Syria to begin a new life in Northern Ireland and volunteers with vulnerable members of his community after having been inspired by the support he received from The Prince’s Trust.

Alongside his community work, Hassan was a key worker in Tesco during the Covid-19 pandemic and is now studying Software Engineering at university. And Hassan’s emotional reaction after learning he’d won The Prince’s Trust Young Achiever award made his win all the more special.

In a video shared by the Clarence House Twitter account, fans were given a glimpse of the moment he was told by Prince Charles, prior to the ceremony. Opening with Hassan at the future king’s London residence, he clasps his hands over his face and gasps, asking, “Am I the winner?”

“Yes,” the future king tells him delightedly, before adding, “Now come here and have a sit down.”

Visibly moved by the exciting news, Hassan takes the chair opposite the senior royal and exclaims, “I cannot even stand up!”.

“I can’t tell you how proud it makes me of the kind of achievements, against all the odds, all the challenges you’ve had to face,” Prince Charles says.

Hassan also acknowledged that things hadn’t been easy, responding, “There’s been some crazy moments, I don’t know how to describe it, but thank you very much.”

And whilst the winner was reduced to tears, his heartfelt reaction to Charles’ news has also resonated with royal fans. Many were quick to congratulate Hassan, reflecting on how worthy a winner he is and sharing just how touched they were by his expressions.

‘Congrats Hassan! His expressions were everything’, one person wrote eagerly.

‘Amazing work Hassan, deserve all the praise and recognition that has come your way! Congratulations’, someone else agreed.

A third person was also moved by the video, writing, ‘Prince Charles, you are so amazing in your support of young people and giving them an opportunity to succeed. This is deeply touching and truly inspiring!’

As a senior member of The Firm, Charles is a patron or president of many organisations, charities and trusts, including The Prince’s Trust. He certainly looked delighted to reveal the exciting news and Hassan will no doubt treasure this moment forever.