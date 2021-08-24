We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has offered Prince Harry a surprise olive branch amid Afghanistan takeover.

The Prince of Wales has a photograph of Prince Harry wearing his military uniform on display in his Clarence House home.

This royal news comes after it was reported Duchess Camilla won’t ‘ever forgive’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for ‘hurting’ Prince Charles.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the Duke’s surprise appearance when Clarence House tweeted several images from inside the home of Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

And with Prince Harry being the subject on one of the photos amid a time when Prince Charles and Harry’s relationship is said to be ‘strained’, following the fallout from the Oprah Winfrey interview in which Harry claimed his father ‘wasn’t taking his calls’.

And news that Prince Charles wasn’t pre-warned about his upcoming memoir, which is due to be released in 2022.

But the latest images appear to show Prince Charles offering an olive branch to Harry. They were shared as Clarence House begins welcoming “official visitors and features musical instruments, family photographs and works of art”.

They captioned the snaps, ‘The Garden Room in Clarence House was created by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother from two rooms and offers beautiful views of the garden. Today it is used for welcoming official visitors and features musical instruments, family photographs and works of art.’

Prince Harry, who served in the army for 10 years took part in two tours of Afghanistan during that time. He and his wife Meghan Markle shared a statement urging the military to ‘support each other’ in light of the Afghanistan takeover.

And Prince Harry’s photo, wearing the military uniform can be seen on the right-hand side of the desk, while his brother Prince William is pictured on the left.

