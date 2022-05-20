We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis reportedly had an adorable reaction to Prince William and Duchess Kate’s big night out at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wowed on the red carpet for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on May 19th.

According to some, the royals revealed a few intriguing insights about their children’s reaction to their appearance at the occasion.

It might not be an everyday occurrence, but fans have seen the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk plenty of red carpets – and even a green one for the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards last year. That occasion saw Kate Middleton give major déjà vu with her look and who could forget her being hailed the “ultimate Bond girl” at the No Time To Die premiere. The Cambridges’ latest star-studded outing saw them attend the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

This time fans dubbed Kate a “leading lady” in her beautiful black-and-white Bardot dress whilst William opted for a black velvet jacket and loafers embroidered with planes.

Sadly, the couple weren’t accompanied to this event by their three children. It’s understood that their absence could’ve been due to the premiere occurring on a school night. Either way, it seems that George, Charlotte and Louis had a pretty adorable reaction to their parents’ big night out at the Top Gun premiere without them.

As reported by Hello!, it was William and Kate themselves who revealed this intriguing detail when chatting with people at the premiere. The publication has claimed that nine-year-old Alfie Everett-Fletcher spoke to William and that the future King disclosed not only that he’s a “big fan” of the movie, but that his children were “jealous” to miss out.

They went on to allege that Alfie’s mother Elise told them, “He said they have had the theme tune for the film playing with their kids.”

And the insights reportedly didn’t stop there! The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have echoed her husband’s words when speaking to eleven-year-old Poppy Saunders.

She’s understood to have been the one who presented the future Queen Consort with a stunning bouquet. “I gave the flowers and shook hands and she said ‘hello Poppy’.

“She said a lot about how the kids love the film as well,” Poppy is said to have explained.

Whilst the publication went on to claim that Poppy’s mother Linsay shared that Kate told them her three children “wished they were here tonight”.

If William and Kate did indeed remark on George, Charlotte and Louis’ desire to be there it wouldn’t be the first time. In February reports suggested that Kate sparked “jealousy” at home when she visited the LEGO Foundation PlayLab in Denmark.

But whilst at eight, seven and four years old the Cambridge kids might be too young to attend as many royal events as they would like, they do get to make special appearances.

In a matter of weeks they’re expected to join their parents, who are working royals, on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.