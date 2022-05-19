We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen delighted royal fans by making a surprise appearance at London Paddington, a visit royal experts say she ‘moved heaven and high water’ to attend.

Commuters were treated to the incredible sight of her Majesty trying out an Oyster card as she bought the very first ticket to her eponymous train line. Fans commented on how well she looked, as there were fears she would not attend due to suffering from ‘episodic’ mobility issues and is said to be using a wheelchair much of the time.

Despite her health struggles and ‘exhaustion’ following her bout of Covid-19 the Queen was determined to go. In fact, royal expert Robert Jobson told GB News that she would have ‘moved heaven and earth’ to attend.

He exampled that, “The Palace has known for some time that they’ve got to pace the Queen. This particular thing for London, in particular, the Crossrail project is huge. Absolutely, huge for millions and millions of people.

“It’s got her name attached to it too. You know, she would have moved heaven and high water to make sure she got there for that.”

He then went on to praise the Queen’s commitment to her recent engagements, saying, “I think that the way she performed was brilliant as we saw at the Windsor Horse Show as well.”

Despite being faced with some disappoints, including the news that she will miss all scheduled garden parties – the Queen beamed she attends the Windsor Horse Show as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

She was spotted having an emotional moment as her granddaughter Lady Louise made a special tribute to Prince Philip during the show’s finale.

Though the Queen has been told to ‘pace herself’ and delegate some royal duties to other members of the firm – royal fans still have several events to look forward to, where the Queen will hopefully be in attendance, including the Jubilee concert in June.