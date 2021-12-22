We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card for 2021 is expected to be the first time the couple will pay tribute to Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are predicted to feature daughter Lilibet-Diana on their snap as it will be her first Christmas.

It comes after Prince William and Kate released their adorable family Christmas card and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla opted for a card with a surprising twist.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traditionally release their annual Christmas card at the same time each year – and ever since they became parents to son Archie, two, they have featured him on their cards – but kept his face hidden.

And as they approach their first Christmas with daughter Lilibet-Diana, who was named in honour of both the Queen and Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, we predict that the Sussexes will choose to introduce their baby girl to the world in their own special way – they’re expected to have both Archie and Lilibet-Diana on their family card this year.

Last year they marked the festive season by teaming up with Meghan’s patronage The Mayhew, who released the family Christmas card featuring a watercolour painted image of Prince Harry, Meghan, son Archie and their two dogs sat outside Archie’s playhouse in the garden.

Meanwhile, in 2019 – Archie’s first Christmas – the Sussexes spend Christmas in Canada with Meghan’s mum Doria, and they let him take centre stage as their festive card featured the youngster crawling towards the camera, with Harry and Meghan joyfully looking in the background.

That photo was shared by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust of which the Queen is patron and with Harry and Meghan being former president and vice president.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Therefore, it’s predicted that the Sussexes snap is expected to land on 23rd December at 10.30pm as it is thought that this time enables them to miss the newspaper deadlines as there isn’t a newspaper printed on Christmas Day and it will miss the Christmas Eve print edition.

It’s not known which organisation the couple will choose to focus on this year to make their annual personal donation as it has become a tradition for the Sussexes to allow organisations close to them to release their cards to give the organisation much-needed exposure.

For their latest offering, watch this space!