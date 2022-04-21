We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry made the heartbreaking revelation that he’s still trying to make a major moment “possible” for Archie and Lilibet during a new interview appearance.

The Duke of Sussex got candid about his young children, Archie and Lilibet, during his recent interview with Hoda Kotb for Today.

Here he explained that he’s trying to make a life-changing moment “possible” for Archie, Lilibet and their great-grandmother the Queen.

This royal news comes as we revealed the Queen's birthday present that changed her life forever .

Two years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” as senior members of The Firm, the couple enjoyed some relaxing family time with the Queen ahead of her 96th birthday. The Sussexes visited Her Majesty at Windsor Castle before making their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. Now Prince Harry has spoken about his US move and his visit during an interview with Hoda Kotb for Today.

Here he described America as home before dropping a hint that the family could return to live in the UK one day. But things also took a sad turn as Prince Harry declared that he’s still desperately trying to make a huge moment happen for his two kids…

As reported by The Guardian, when asked whether he would be making the trip over for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, Prince Harry responded with uncertainty. Rather than confirming news of what would be a highly-anticipated public reunion, he instead expressed his great wish to make this “possible” at some point in the future.

“I don’t know yet, there’s lots of things – security issues and everything else,” Harry explained. “So this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.”

This is a heartbreaking admission from the devoted dad–of-two, who is understood to be close to the Queen. Whilst Harry has reaffirmed his desire for Archie to see Her Majesty and for her to meet Lilibet for the first time, sadly it seems as though this might be more of a work-in-progress rather than something for fans to expect at the Jubilee celebrations.

Born last year after Harry and Meghan settled in their new LA home, Lilibet will turn one during the Jubilee weekend. She was the eleventh of the Queen’s great-grandchildren and is understood to be the only one of them the monarch hasn’t met in person yet.

Already this year, Prince Harry expressed his belief it’s too dangerous for him to fly his family over without private security. He’s previously detailed his bid to challenge a Home Office decision not to allow him to fund his own police protection in the UK.

Unless the decision changes, it could perhaps be unlikely that Harry feels comfortable enough for him and Meghan to bring Archie and Lilibet over to see the Queen.

This is likely heart-wrenching for his grandmother, though Harry shared more positive news about his own time with her after many months apart.

He said, “She’s always got a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her. Both Meghan and I had tea with her, so it was really nice to catch up with her.”