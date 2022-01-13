We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana movie Spencer is not expected to be nominated for an Oscar following its SAG nomination snub and that could be good news for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when it comes to attending the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony.

It’s understood that Meghan Markle wants to attend the Oscars this year but her husband Prince Harry is reportedly not a fan of Kristen Stewart playing the role of his late mother in the Princess Diana movie Spencer and the thought of it being nominated for a gong was said to be giving him ‘anxiety’.

But since the Princess Diana movie Spencer missed out on a SAG award after leading actress Kristen Stewart wasn’t nominated, it’s unlikely that the star will get an Oscar.

As a result, Prince Harry could feel more relaxed about attending the awards, which are held on Sunday, 27th March this year, with the Sussexes more likely to attend and mingle to try and boost their A-list status.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rubbed shoulders with Beyonce and Disney bosses at the London Lion King premiere and this led to Meghan landing a voiceover movie role.

Movie fans are already being asked what was their favourite film of 2021?

And while the SAG Awards and Oscars don’t always pick the same winners, for the past twenty-six years, the winner for Best Actress at the Oscars has been a nominee or winner in the coinciding category. With Kristen Stewart now shut out of the list of nominees , her chances are much thinner of taking home the Best Actress Oscar this year. However, it is still possible the movie could scoop its first-ever Oscar nomination for Spencer as the film is shortlisted under the best music (original score) ahead of the 94th Oscars with the shortlisted nominees grouped into 10 award categories.

You can watch a trailer for the movie below…