Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offered ‘special honour’ at the Platinum Jubilee after secret ‘olive branch’ meeting with the Queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have been ‘invited onto the balcony’ with the rest of the Royal Family for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex secretly met with the Queen ahead of the Invictus Games in Holland.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are understood to have been ‘invited to appear on Buckingham Palace balcony at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee’ as Prince Harry breaks his silence on their secret Windsor Castle meeting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a whistle stop visit to see the Queen at Windsor Castle before the couple headed to The Hague for the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry has lifted the lid on their secret meeting with his grandmother the Queen telling the BBC, “It was great to see her and I’m sure she would love to be here if she could.”

And according to The Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations which includes a concert but can have no formal role, it is understood.

If the couple do choose to travel to London to join The Firm in celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, on the weekend that their daughter Lilibet Diana celebrates her first birthday, they will appear at family events, which include the traditional balcony appearance, as well as a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

However, as non-working members, they could not take part in Trooping the Colour or play any central role in the various events taking place throughout the four-day bank holiday weekend.

Prince Harry would have to swallow his pride amid security wrangle in order to attend with his family but a spokesperson for the Sussexes said on Monday that they were not in a position to discuss future travel plans.

The balcony moment is expected to be poignant as it will likely mark the last big family balcony appearance of her reign.

The Queen turns 96 when its her birthday on Thursday and has cancelled personal appearances at recent events following her health battle after she recovered from Covid-19.

According to The Mirror, senior royal sources described the meeting as ‘very cordial’ and ‘incredibly warm and good natured’.

Harry and Meghan reportedly promised the Queen that she will get to hug her great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet ‘in the near future’ during the meeting.