Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a touching statement after a heartbreaking loss as they continue to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken out following the tragic death of former Invictus Games trialist Serhii Karaivan.

In their new statement they paid tribute to Serhii and all those in the global veteran community who have protected their countries and families.

Days after Prince Harry’s heartbreak was revealed after the devastating death of a member of the Invictus Games community in Ukraine, he and Meghan have publicly responded to express their immense sadness. Just like many members of The Firm Harry has served many years in the military and he later went on to co-found the Invictus Games in 2014. This international sporting event for wounded, injured or sick service people, both veterans and serving, is due to be held in The Hague in 2022.

Now as tensions continue to rise following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s been announced by the Invictus Games Foundation that former trialist Serhii Karaivan lost his life fighting on March 13th. He’d been a proud member of Team Ukraine at both the Invictus Games and Warrior Games.

Now Prince Harry and Meghan have shared a touching statement about Serhii’s death on their Archewell Foundation website.

“[O]ur hearts are heavy as we acknowledge the recent loss of a member of our veteran community in Ukraine, who was defending his country from attack,” they powerfully declared.

“We also pay tribute to the brave men and women from our global veteran community, past and present, who have long protected their countries and families with unparalleled strength and determination. We are continuing to work and speak with the Invictus Games Foundation daily to help however we can.”

Alongside their poignant reflection on Serhii’s loss, Harry and Meghan revealed that they are continuing to support the people of Ukraine in any way they can.

The couple shared that via their Archewell Foundation they’d donated to multiple organisations who’ve been tirelessly working on the ground, including The HALO Trust and HIAS, as well as a coalition of Ukrainian media supported through Are We Europe.

The Sussexes also explained that they are continuing their vital work with partners World Central Kitchen and The World Health Organisation to help support the global and local humanitarian response to the Ukraine crisis.

In a previous message Prince Harry and Meghan announced they “stand with Ukraine”, becoming the first British royals to publicly address the invasion.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same,” they stated.