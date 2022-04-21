Prince Harry’s promise to ‘protect’ the Queen after finally reuniting

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has revealed he wants to make sure the Queen is ‘protected’ after finally reuniting with his grandmother.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited her Majesty, the Queen, secretly before traveling to the Netherlands, following the pair’s decision to not attend Prince Philip’s memorial service.

Now, in a rare interview with the Today Show, Harry has revealed details of his long-awaited reunion with his grandmother and shared a heartfelt promise.

When asked how she was, he said, “I’m just making sure she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

This statement follows reports that Harry is going ‘out of his way’ to make sure he does not insult the Queen in his upcoming memoir. The tell-all book is set to be released in the coming months and has reportedly already sparked concerns, with the Queen herself feeling ‘extremely concerned’ over its contents.

Harry has been very candid about his close relationship with his grandmother, however, revealing in the interview that she always has a “great sense of humour” with him. Their bond seems to still be strong, despite reports of an ongoing rift between the Sussexes and the royal family since Harry and Meghan left the royal fold to live in America.

However, tensions between them may be set to cool, as the pair have made a big hint about their return to the UK and reportedly been offered a special honoru at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The gesture will allow the couple to appear on the famous balcony with the rest of the Firm and is being described as an ‘olive branch’ from the Queen.