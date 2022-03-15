We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry is “going out of his way” to make sure his upcoming tell-all memoir doesn’t shine a negative light on the Queen, according to royal insiders.

The news of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir has sparked more reports of an ongoing rift within the royal family, especially between Harry, Prince William, and their father, Prince Charles.

The memoir, which is set to be released this year, has been described as a “wholly truthful” account of Harry’s life, with experts fearing its contents could “shake the monarchy to its core“.

Prince Charles is also said to be worried that Harry will publicly blame Camilla for his childhood pain, with reports it could even affect his future role as King. Even the Queen has reportedly been left feeling “anxious” and “in despair” over it.

However, royal commentator Omid Scobie claims that Harry has been actively making sure nothing can be construed negatively, in regards to the Queen, in his book.

Speaking on the podcast Royally Obsessed, he said, “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there that can be seen as negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way whatsoever, and he really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book.”

Scobie then added, “I think as much as the press want this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story, and of course, his story is so much more than just a few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex.

“I think for people expecting that warts and all moment, it’s not going to happen. That said, it’s still going to be fascinating.”