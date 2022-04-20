Prince Harry reveals the adorable nickname Archie and Lilibet have for him

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has spoken about his family life and has given an adorable update on his daughter Lilibet in a rare interview.

The ‘proud’ father of two has been delighting royal fans at the Invictus Games, where he and his wife Meghan even shared a rare PDA moment.

Now he’s given a sweet update on his daughter Lilibet, sharing she’s trying to catch up to her brother.

Prince Harry has given an adorable update on his daughter Lilibet Diana, revealing that he’s definitely a “proud papa”.

In an interview with People magazine, Prince Harry gave a rare insight into his family life at his LA home. He shared that Lilibet was following her brother’s lead and was determined to catch up to him.

The father of two said, “Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother. She took her first step just a few days ago. Proud papa, here.”

Fans can likely expect further updates on baby Lilibet, as Meghan is set to talk about raising their daughter in her new Spotify podcast.

Harry also took the opportunity to gush over his son Archie Harrison, saying he couldn’t wait to share the Invictus Games with him.

When asked if he was looking forward to introducing his son to the games, he said, “We can’t wait. I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it.”

This comes as the Sussexes had a secret reunion with the Queen, before jetting to the Netherlands for the postponed 2020 Invictus Games.

Sadly it seems Lili and Archie didn’t get to attend this time around, meaning the Queen is still yet to meet her, with reports that she is “desperate” to do so.

Harry’s father, Prince Charles is also said to be filled with ‘incredible sadness’ over not having met Harry’s youngest. Hopefully, a reunion is still on the cards with his father, as Harry is said to be “determined” to return to the UK so his children are not “robbed of royal life”.