What Prince Harry said to Prince William when Kate Middleton was walking down the aisle has been revealed.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding was one of the most special days in royal history.

It’s almost been a decade since the iconic ceremony at Westminster Abbey that tied Prince William and then-commoner Kate Middleton together as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The couple will mark their ten year anniversary on the 29th April 2021, representing a huge milestone in their royal love story.

Anyone who recalls the poignant moment Catherine walked down the aisle of the abbey in her breathtaking bridal gown, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, may remember seeing Prince William and his brother Prince Harry exchanging words at the altar.

If you’ve spent all these years wondering exactly what was said between princes, here’s your answer.

Royal biographer Marcia Woody penned details of the special conversation in her 2013 book, Kate: A Biography.

It turns out what Harry said to William moments before he came together with his wife-to-be was as lovely as expected.

Marcia wrote, ‘Harry looked back as Kate started walking down the aisle and reported back to his brother, “Right, she is here now.”‘

Marcia added that Harry went on to say, “Well, she looks beautiful, I can tell you that.”

Having set eyes on the vision that was Catherine on their wedding day, William is said to have told her, “You look beautiful.”

Despite their famously close bond, Prince William and Prince Harry have grown far apart since that day.

Having stepped back from royal life with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie to begin life in their new LA home, Prince Harry has admitted that his relationship with William is now “distance”.

Harry also opened up about his now strained relationship with his father, Prince Charles, in the Sussex’s recent Oprah Winfrey interview, admitting that Charles stopped taking his phone calls when he left royal life.

Harry, who also explained that he had been forced to rely on his inheritance money from Princess Diana when he left his role as a senior working royal, told Oprah, “”I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain is like.

“Of course, I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened.”