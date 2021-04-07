We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Young Brits want Prince Harry to become king next instead of Prince Charles or Prince William.

It was also discovered that just 27% want Prince Charles to take his spot on the throne next.

This royal news comes after Piers Morgan claimed members of the royal family reached out to thank him for his support.

In a new poll, it was found that the public want Prince Charles, who is first in the line of succession, to skip his place on the throne and pass it straight down to Prince William when Her Majesty the Queen passes away.

It turns out that 18-25 year olds would prefer royal rebel Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal life to live in LA, to take the crown. Despite his move across the pond, Harry could still become king one day.

Pollsters Deltapoll interviewed 1,590 adults about the future of the monarchy and found a big generational divide when it comes to who the British public want to be the sovereign when Queen Elizabeth II’s reign ends.

The research also showed that the majority of those asked aren’t keen on Charles being our next king, with just 27% wanting him to take his rightful spot on the throne.

With series four of The Crown recently reminding the nation of Charles and Princess Diana’s turbulent relationship, from their meeting to life after their wedding, the Netflix smash hit may have played a part in Brits turning on the future king – and season five is on the way.

Meanwhile, 47% want to see the line of succession skip straight to William, bringing a younger feel to the monarchy and 23% of millennials would like to see Prince Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, take on the role of king and 5% of older respondents think so too.

It was also found that over half of those polled think that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah has damaged the reputation of the royal family.

During the astonishing Oprah Winfrey chat, Meghan alleged that an unnamed member of the royal family expressed “concern” about the colour of baby Archie’s skin before he was born and hinted that she felt his race may have played a part in him not being given a royal title.

It was later confirmed by Oprah that the remarks about Archie’s race were not made by the Queen or Prince Philip.

During a conversation about Archie not being made a prince, Oprah asked Meghan, “Do you think it’s because of his race? I know that’s a loaded question.”

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah.

“They were concerned that if he were too brown that that would be a problem?,” Oprah later asked.

“If that’s the assumption you’re making…that would be a safe one,” Meghan responded.

Meghan also shared that she faced dark times with her mental health, claiming that she reached out to The Firm about feeling suicidal but didn’t receive any support.

The allegations made during the interview have undoubtedly changed many Brits’ perceptions of the royal family.

Prince William responded days after it was aired, saying that his family are “very much not racist”, while the Queen shared a statement expressing her sadness for how Meghan and her grandson felt during their time in the royal spotlight.

The statement read, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.