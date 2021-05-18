We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Sussex can be seen struggling with his emotions during new Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry looks determined to go solo without his wife Meghan Markle following trailer for his new Apple+ TV documentary The Me You Can’t See, claims body language expert.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, has previously shown his fun-loving side, rapping with pal James Corden as they travelled around LA on an open-top bus and his “bean-spilling, angry” Harry in his last bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. But now Prince Harry has displayed signs he’s ready to ‘fly solo’ without his wife by his side.

Body Language expert Judi James analysed his mannerisms during the trailer for his upcoming docuseries that sees him open up on ‘unresolved trauma’, and she has picked up on some signs the Duke has newfound confidence to go it alone when it comes to projects.

“Harry’s body language fluctuates during this very emotive and noisy trailer with its crashing music, shouting voices and tragic tears. At some points we see him adopting a semi-professional pose like a therapist or counsellor offering experience, help and advice but at others he is clearly evoking his own tragedy,” she told The Mirror.

“After the rapping, ‘comedy Harry’ of the James Corden show and the bean-spilling, angry Harry of the first Oprah interview we are now being shown a glimpse of a calmer and more determined-looking man, comfortable and confident to fly solo with only a brief glimpse of Meghan and with an elevation in his power signals.”

Judi went on to describe Prince Harry’s body language, “Sitting back in his chair with one leg crossed over the other thigh and his hands clasped high in an inward-pointing steeple with meshed fingers,” which she likened it to an “authority”-like pose and claims it showed he has a “desire to help” similar to that of a therapist or counsellor.

And she noted that while he “claps his hands together for emphasis” and raises his brows “as though offering advice and wisdom” she added, “But we also see a more tragic side to Harry which, even in this short appearance, could hardly be more emphatic.”

Prince Harry has had various things to deal with from growing up in the royal family to stepping back as a senior working royal, but most notably the death of his beloved mother Princess Diana, hit him hard. It’s the way Harry sits ‘sighing loudly with his eyes looking down’ or ‘with his fingers over his lips’ which signals he is also ‘struggling with his own emotions,’ said Judi.

What is clear is Meghan, who last appeared on TV beside Prince Harry holding his hand as they opened up to Oprah about a variety of things including their claims of racism in the royal family, only features in the clip for a small part.

Meghan can be seen standing over Harry wearing a ‘Raising the Future’ slogan t-shirt while Harry gives off a ‘sense of epiphany’ says Judi, who notes them grinning happily and relaxed as they stare into a laptop screen.

And with Prince Harry now taking the lead, perhaps this could be a sign of things to come…