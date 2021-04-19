Prince Philip’s Land Rover hearse was inspired by a joke he made to the Queen

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Philip had a Land Rover hearse designed for his funeral and it is believed to have been inspired by a cheeky joke he once made to the Queen.





The Duke’s funeral took place on the 17th of April at Windsor Castle, with just 30 attendees.

Prince Philip was carried to the church on the back of a green Land Rover Defender.

Prince Philip’s funeral took place on the 17th of April and was attended by just 30 guests, in line with current Covid restrictions.

Prince Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle at the age of 99, after 73 years of marriage to the Queen.

The Duke of Edinburgh was driven to Windsor’s St George’s Chapel, in a Land Rover of his own design. He chose the Land Rover because he loved them and had driven them for decades. It’s reported the hearse came about because of a joke he made to the Queen.

Prince Philip’s humour is said to be one of the ways he won the Queen’s heart when they first met all of those years ago and he is believed to have joked with her about what to do when he died.

Philip reportedly told her, ‘Stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor’.

The Land Rover Defender has been in the works for years, with very few knowing about it apart from 30 of its engineers.

The Chief Engineer Steve Routly told the Mirror, “The Duke’s Land Rover had been in there for a decade, being regularly serviced and looked after for when it might be needed.”

The Duke requested the car was repainted in a military green and stops were installed in the back so a coffin could be placed and secured there.

The coffin was covered in the Duke’s personal standard, his navy hat, sword, and a wreath of flowers. The wreath was made from white lilies, small white roses, white freesia, white waxflower, white sweet peas, and Jasmin. According to OK, they were all carefully chosen for their significance to the couple.

Eagle-eyed viewers were also left heartbroken when they spotted The Duke’s horse drawn carriage during the procession, carrying some of his personal belongings.