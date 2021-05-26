We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ever wondered who looks after Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis while they are away on royal tours? We look at their likely child care plans...

Prince William and Kate are often seen juggling their duties as senior working members of the royal family while taking care of their children Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis.

But as any working parent knows, taking the children to work with you is not always possible, even for royalty. Duchess Kate has an inspiring parenting style and with help from other family members difficult to come by – for even the Cambridge’s – we explore who looks after their children when they’re away from home on royal tours and other official engagements.

Who looks after Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis when Prince William and Kate Middleton are away or on royal tours?

Usually, Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis are looked after by their nanny Maria Borrallo, when their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton are away or on royal tours. They have also been known to stay with their grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton.

Prince Harry once made a ‘dig’ at the couple for using such nannies but that hasn’t stopped the Cambridges from using this traditional method of childcare. However, Kate is very close to her parents and they have often helped look after their children in the past. With lockdown restrictions lifting, and the doting grandparents in Berkshire, they might be deemed more suitable childcare providers especially as they have seen little of their grandchildren over the pandemic.

The children’s schools also form part of Kate and William’s child care plan. With the schools fully re-opened following the latest lockdown, it is currently term-time for Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, six, as they attend Thomas’ in Battersea London.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis missed the important milestone of starting nursery due to the nationwide lockdown of schools at the time as William and Kate remaining at their Anmer Hall residency in Norfolk to homeschool Prince George and Charlotte. But when the schools re-opened, Louis started at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington.

So with the children being taught by their teachers during the school day, it leaves just the non-school hours to be taken care of.

But simply leaving them alone in Kensignton Palace or leaving them to make their own way to and from school, is not only allowed due to their young ages, but it’s also not protocol. And it’s also almost impossible for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s schedule to enable them to travel to and from London when taking part in a week-long tour of Scotland which is hundreds of miles away.

And that’s where a mixture of childcare plans has been put in place. For instance, on this latest royal tour, Prince William started it solo – while his wife Kate was most likely caring for their children at home with it being the weekend.

But when Kate joined William for the remainder of the tour on Monday, it’s likely that the nanny or her parents have taken over with the child care and school runs. After all, her parent’s party business is sure to give them plenty of fun after-school activities!

How many nannies do Kate and William have?

Kate and William have one nanny who looks after all three children – Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis – as it is tradition for the royal family to just have one nanny responsible even if William and Catherine decided to have more children in the future.

Who is William and Kate’s nanny?

William and Kate’s nanny is Maria Borrallo, she is known as a Norland Nanny who is trained to have a flexible approach and will help them raise their children in the way the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to. And by following their parenting styles, Wills and Kate can carry out royal duties more freely knowing their children are being looked after properly.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship is strong – having celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and they are devoted parents to their three young children but the extra pair of hands comes in handy during busy periods.

Nanny Maria first started working for the family in 2014, when the Cambridge’s brought baby Prince George on their official three-week tour of New Zealand and Australia.

But being a Nanny isn’t easy, as there is one word Prince George’s nanny is banned from saying and it’s all down to her training.