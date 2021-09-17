We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'bare minimum' effort for Prince Harry is a sign that they're 'not ready to make up', according to a royal author.

Prince Harry celebrated his 37th birthday this week and the couple shared a very simple message online.

This royal news comes after details of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s stunning outfits for James Middleton’s wedding were revealed.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe has claimed that Prince William and Kate’s short message to Prince Harry on his special day is a key sign that the brothers are not yet ready to end their ongoing ‘feud’.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge simply shared a snap of Harry with the caption, ‘Happy Birthday Prince Harry,’ on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter and Instagram account to mark his 37th birthday.

But the short message appears to be a sign that the two brothers are not yet ready to fix their relationship fully, as William and Kate have shared more special birthday wishes for him in the past.

Duncan told The Sun, “William and Kate’s curt birthday message to Harry only serves as proof the ice between the brothers has still not thawed.

“Short of ignoring the Duke of Sussex’s 37th landmark completely, their social media post was the bare minimum from a couple who once welcomed Harry as their official ‘royal gooseberry’.

“If anything, this year’s birthday wishes from the Cambridges are an indication of just how far relations between the two warring clans have deteriorated over the past 12 months,” he added.

In the past, the Cambridges social accounts used photos of Prince William and Harry together to mark his brother’s birthdays. Last year, the pair shared a sweet photo of William, Kate and Harry laughing together while racing at a royal engagement, captioning it, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!”

And in 2019 they used a snap of the brothers talking in military uniform before Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle

Duncan pointed out that the Cambridge’s could easily have used a photo of Prince William and Harry taken together when they attended the official unveiling of their mother Princess Diana’s memorial statue – one which would have put across a message of ‘unity’.