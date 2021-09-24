Trending:

Caitlin Elliott
    • Prince William’s resemblance to his late mother, Princess Diana, has been highlighted by royal fans, after he shared a touching new Instagram post.

    The Duke of Cambridge, who is the President of the Football Association, paid a visit to Dulwich Hamlet Football Club to discuss the future of the beloved game.

    Speaking with players, fans and footie professionals, the future King, who famously supports Aston Villa, chatted about the importance of grassroots football.

    A post on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram was shared, featuring various photos from William’s sporty royal engagement.

    “Today The Duke heard from players, clubs and fans on the vital role grassroots and lower league clubs like @DulwichHamletFC play in English football, and how they can best be supported,” a caption beside the snaps reads.

    “The Fan Led Review, an independent examination of the English football system launched earlier this year, forms a critical part of ensuring a financially sustainable football model.

    “The Review provides an opportunity for fans to share their views on how to improve the governance, ownership and financial sustainability of clubs across all levels of football.”

    The comment section quickly flooded with royal fans applauding William for his touching initiative and connection to the sport.

    Meanwhile, some couldn’t help but point out William’s likeness to his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car accident in 1997.

    “He looks so much like Princess Diana on the 3rd picture,” one wrote.

    “So like his wonderful mother. Lovely to see,” another penned.

    “That’s Diana’s smile 🥰,” a third added, while one more agreed, “He tilts his head like she did…”

    “His mum through and through an absolute delight💚💜🥰,” another touching comment said.

    “Beautiful man, inside and out! He has his mothers looks and heart,” another royal supporter chipped in to add.

