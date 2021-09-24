We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave a sweet nod to their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor when they stepped out in New York.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were photographed as they stepped out in New York City to pay a visit to One World Trade Centre yesterday.

The couple made their first public outing since the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana. But it’s their sweet nod to their son Archie that will make you say ‘aw!’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were publicly photographed for the first time since the birth of their daughter Lilibet when they appeared in NYC.

During their trip to the East Coast from their home in LA, Meghan and Harry met with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul to pay a visit to One World Trade Centre which was built after the attacks on the original World Trade Centre buildings on September 11th 2001.

They were met with cheers from fans who turned up to catch a glimpse of the iconic couple, who were recently named two of the world’s most influential people by the TIME 100.

Meghan wore head-to-toe black, sporting a pair of chic, flared trousers, a longline coat, a black turtleneck jumper and a pair of elegant heeled court shoes. Meanwhile, Harry donned a black suit and tie with a crisp white shirt.

Meghan later swapped her black coat for a camel coloured alternative and changed into a a black pencil skirt, while Harry put on a blue toned grey suit with a blue, patterned tie.

As they were photographed by the awaiting paparazzi, Harry was spotted paying tribute to his little boy with the sweetest accessory.

Holding his black iPad case, Harry gave onlookers a glimpse of the heartwarming engraving on the bottom of the black, leather cover.

In gold writing, the cover appears to be embossed with “Archie’s Papa” or “Archie & Papa”.

So sweet!