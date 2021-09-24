Trending:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made sure a piece of Archie was with them when they stepped out in New York yesterday

Caitlin Elliott
    • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave a sweet nod to their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor when they stepped out in New York. 

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were publicly photographed for the first time since the birth of their daughter Lilibet when they appeared in NYC.

    Meghan Markle Prince Harry in New York

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit One World Observatory on September 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

    During their trip to the East Coast from their home in LA, Meghan and Harry met with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul to pay a visit to One World Trade Centre which was built after the attacks on the original World Trade Centre buildings on September 11th 2001.

    Meghan Markle Prince Harry in New York

    They were met with cheers from fans who turned up to catch a glimpse of the iconic couple, who were recently named two of the world’s most influential people by the TIME 100.

    Meghan wore head-to-toe black, sporting a pair of chic, flared trousers, a longline coat, a black turtleneck jumper and a pair of elegant heeled court shoes. Meanwhile, Harry donned a black suit and tie with a crisp white shirt.

    Meghan later swapped her black coat for a camel coloured alternative and changed into a a black pencil skirt, while Harry put on a blue toned grey suit with a blue, patterned tie.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York - Harry holds an iPad case saying 'Archie's Papa'

    Credit: Getty

    As they were photographed by the awaiting paparazzi, Harry was spotted paying tribute to his little boy with the sweetest accessory.

    Holding his black iPad case, Harry gave onlookers a glimpse of the heartwarming engraving on the bottom of the black, leather cover.

    In gold writing, the cover appears to be embossed with “Archie’s Papa” or “Archie & Papa”.

    So sweet!

