We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Cambridge has welcomed the inquiry into Princess Diana's BBC interview

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge will reportedly “not rest” until he sees justice achieved for his late mother, Princess Diana.

This comes after an investigation was launched into the Princess of Wales’ shocking BBC interview with Martin Bashir in 1995. An inquiry was launched after the BBC faced criticism over claims made by Diana’s brother Earl Spencer.

What has Prince William’s uncle said about Princess Diana’s interview?

Princess Diana’s younger brother has claimed that BBC journalist Bashir secured the interview using forged bank statements. Earl Spencer has said that Bashir employed “sheer dishonesty” in order to persuade Diana to participate.

So serious are the allegations that one of the country’s most senior retired judges, Lord Dyson, will lead the inquiry.

As one of the most iconic interviews ever given, it’s unsurprising that this new inquiry has captured the nation’s attention. Diana’s interview alone pulled in more than 20 million viewers in the UK.

It was here that the Princess of Wales made the astonishing statement that there were three people in her marriage – later revealed to be a reference to Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

How has Prince William reacted to the inquiry?

In an unprecedented Royal move, Prince William has spoken out about this new investigation. In a statement, Kensington Palace revealed that he has welcomed the inquiry, stating, “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction.”

It went on to add, “It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

Now the Express has reported that a new source has said “William will not rest in his quest to get justice for his mum”. Speaking of the pain of losing her at such a young age, the source claimed that as a “teenager he witnessed a lot of her trauma” as well as the “tit for tat media game she was involved in.”

The source went on to remark, “It is seared into his memory in the most painful way.”

Have Prince William and Prince Harry reconciled over the inquiry?

Sad as it may be, it also seems that this new inquiry has not been enough to bring royal siblings Prince William and Prince Harry closer together – publicly at least. The source claimed to New Idea that William “used to join forces with Harry on anything to do with protecting their mum’s legacy and memory”.

“But this time it was noticeably only his name and his words on the statement.”

Video of the Week

Whether or not this will change as the inquiry goes on, we’ve yet to find out. However, it seems clear that Prince William is determined to see it through to the end.

The Duke of Cambridge was only 15 and his brother just 12 when Princess Diana tragically died in 1997. It is her stunning sapphire engagement ring that William later proposed to his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton with in 2010.

Proudly wearing it ever since, the Duchess helps keep Princess Diana’s memory alive.