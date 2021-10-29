We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William reportedly clashed with the Queen in the run-up to his fairytale wedding to Kate Middleton, though in the end he knew “what she says goes”.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to have disagreed with his royal grandmother over one special aspect of his and Kate Middleton’s big day.

After a “couple of discussions”, Prince William said that he’d chosen to wear the Queen’s preferred outfit for his wedding, as “what she says goes”.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal love story might have begun back at the University of St Andrews but it was their fairytale wedding which many fans will remember as their most iconic romantic moment. William and Kate got married in 2011 and marked their momentous tenth wedding anniversary this year with a sweet video that also included their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

But for fans still intrigued by behind-the-scenes details, including what Prince Harry really said to William as Kate walked down the aisle, it seems there was another interesting moment with the Queen in the lead-up to the wedding.

As reported by Express.co.uk, the Duke of Cambridge opened up in a 2012 interview with ABC and revealed he and his grandmother disagreed about his outfit choice.

William is said to have explained, “What I really wanted to wear was the Irish Guards frock coat. We had a couple of discussions on this matter but, as I learnt growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother.”

Ultimately, the future king declared, “What she says goes.”

Prince William is understood to have worn his Irish Guard frock coat on multiple occasions prior to his wedding, but had recently been promoted to the rank of colonel.

As a result, the Queen was supposedly keen for her grandson to wear his Irish Guards colonel red tunic instead, which he eventually did. However whilst William did wear the Queen’s preferred outfit, she apparently helped him out when it came to pushing back against other arrangements.

According to Express.co.uk, the monarch supported him and Kate when they wanted to write their own guest list, after William was left upset that no-one he recognised made the original list of hundreds.

“Things were rapidly building up steam towards the wedding,” the Prince explained. “I was given a list in the first meeting of 777 names, and not one of them I knew. It was a bit daunting and it was like, that seems to be the guest list sorted ‒ no room for friends or family.”

William continued, “I wasn’t too happy about it so I rang [the Queen] for a bit of moral support and a bit of back up. She said, ‘don’t be so ridiculous, get rid of the list, and start from your friends.’”

On Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding day there were almost 2,000 guests in attendance, including plenty of family and friends and the delighted Queen herself.