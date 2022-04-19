Queen helped through difficult Easter celebration by these key royals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen was reportedly helped through this year’s difficult Easter celebration by her royal relatives as she faced an emotional anniversary.

Her Majesty is said to have spent Easter with certain close family members including her granddaughter Princess Beatrice.

The Queen marked her first Easter without Prince Philip just weeks after a special service of thanksgiving in his honour.

Days after Prince Charles took on a centuries-old tradition on Maundy Thursday in her absence, the Queen marked her first Easter since Prince Philip’s death. Last year’s Easter bank holiday was also the last weekend before he passed away on Friday April 9th. However, just as members of The Firm have been observed stepping up and standing in for the Queen at engagements in recent months, it seems they’ve very much been there to support her in private.

According to OK!, although the Queen didn’t attend the Easter Sunday service, she did get to enjoy quality time with Princess Beatrice who reportedly visited her at Windsor Castle.

Princess Beatrice welcomed a baby girl last year and the publication has claimed that little Sienna, Beatrice’s husband Edoardo and stepson Wolfie accompanied her to celebrate Easter with the Queen in Berkshire.

Whilst it’s also been suggested that as well as attending the traditional Easter Sunday church service, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids also spent time with Her Majesty.

The arrival of some of her nearest and dearest during what might well have been a difficult weekend for the Queen no doubt brought her great joy.

Just weeks before they had all paid tribute to the life and legacy of the Duke of Edinburgh at a special memorial, with Beatrice’s display of emotion particularly moving fans.

During the service Beatrice was in floods of tears and she previously spoke of her incredible bond with Philip during an appearance on ITV’s Our Queen At Ninety back in 2016.

“When I talk about my grandfather, I really get quite emotional,” she explained at the time. “Because he is the most unique person and I’m very lucky that there are lots of moments where I have been able to share some quite magical times with my grandfather.”

Meanwhile, her closeness with the Queen is something that has also been showcased over the years. For her Princess Beatrice’s wedding in 2020, her grandmother even loaned her the Queen Mary Diamond Fringe Tiara which the Queen wore when she married Prince Philip.

Beatrice’s reported visit during the Easter celebration was perhaps all the more meaningful for the Queen in light of her strong relationship with both her grandparents.

Whilst the suggestion that William, Kate and several of the Queen’s great-grandchildren also got to enjoy time with her is utterly heart-warming given their own close bonds with her and Philip.

This year and last have been full of sad firsts for the Queen, from her first Christmas since losing Philip to the first anniversary of his death. Though she certainly seems to be drawing comfort from her family members at these challenging moments.