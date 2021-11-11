We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle acted like an 'A-list celebrity' by giving photographers their 'red carpet money shot' as she answers questions about her husband Prince Harry, body language expert reveals.

Meghan Markle revealed her pride in the style of an ‘A-List celebrity’ as she gave a rare response to a question about her husband Prince Harry during a red carpet outing.

The Duchess of Sussex gave photographers the ‘red carpet money shot’ as she answered ‘I’m always proud of him, yes’ after being quizzed on the Duke.

Meghan Markle unexpectedly responded to journalists who asked her about her husband Prince Harry on the red carpet at the Intrepid Valor Awards.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the black-tie event as Prince Harry was presenting the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans, and military families “living with the invisible wounds of war” at the Intrepid Museum’s 2021 Salute to Freedom gala.

A video clip of the couple arriving has been shared on Instagram and while Prince Harry sticks to his ‘royal’ form, Meghan’s approach is more ‘A-list celebrity’, claims body language expert Judi James.

Having watched the clip, Judi tells us, ‘While Harry’s body language suggested he was playing it straight-down-the-line royal at this event, Meghan’s approach looked far more A-list celebrity and this did appear to produce a slight lack of synchronicity as we saw Harry hone in on the veterans that were waiting to meet him while Meghan looked keen to ensure their signature touch and hand-holding rituals were still very much a feature of this appearance.”

Judi explained how the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes body language suggest that they are still torn between acting like a the royal couple and Hollywood couple since stepping back as working senior royals.

“The way she touched his arm and reached for his had just as Harry moved away back down the line to share more chat with the veterans suggested the gap between royal couple and Hollywood royalty couple is still there as Harry looked focused primarily on the meet and greet and his old trait of gently steering Meghan with one hand on her back returned to their body language routine,” said Judi.

But some fans have praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for keeping their backs to the photographers.

One fan wrote, ‘I think they deliberately turned their backs to the camera to make sure the focus stays on the veterans because they didn’t want it to be a “red carpet moment” I love that they did that.’

And Judi agreed with the fan on their attempt at ‘professionalism’, she noted, ‘The way both sailed straight past the photographers without a glance suggested they intended to present a more professional front.”

But Judi also pointed out that Meghan’s delayed response to being quizzed about her husband was a red carpet moment often conducted by A-list celebrities, that Meghan seemingly couldn’t resist.

“When Meghan turned her head over her shoulder in a smiling backward glance to answer one question from a journalist she produced what would normally be called the red carpet money shot.”

One fan defended, ‘She looks gorgeous! I like the way she went back to the reporter when asked if she was proud of her husband. What kind of question? Was she going to say NO. I’m not proud of him. People stupid.’

Meanwhile, a third fan commented on Meghan’s red dress, ‘Did you see that this is a pre-Fall 2022 Carolina Herrera dress? 😍😍😍. She is so stylish that she is on a different year from us.’

And body language expert Judi believes Meghan used her outfit choice to steal the show. She explained, “Her dress was clearly a scene-stealer too, rather than the more functional and very simple dress she wore for the video chat this week. With its plunging neckline and the huge train at the back it looked for all the world like a spotlight-stealing number worn by someone looking radiant and happy.”

The couple faced further media questions, including one about Prince Harry’s grandmother the Queen after she was told to rest following her hospital stay, but the Duke didn’t give any response.

Judi concluded, “Harry’s round-up gestures after the talk looked like a rather impatient reminder that the whole group needed to get moving rather than pandering to the press outside which, after their comments on invasions of privacy and the dangers of social media, was probably a congruent reaction.”

Support from the gala helps the non-profit @IntrepidMuseum offer educational experiences to over 50,000 students each year and provide programs to help veterans reintegrate into civilian life, build connection and community, and address mental health.

It is not the first time Harry has been involved with Intrepid, as he was there in 2010 too.

During the ceremony, Harry was reunited with rock star Jon Bon Jovi, who received the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as chairman of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

And Prince Harry revealed on stage that he was ‘living the American dream’.

You can watch some more clips of Harry and Meghan taken on the night in the video below…

The frontman teamed up with Harry in February 2020, as he recorded a charity single, Unbroken, for the Duke’s Invictus Games Foundation.

The organisation focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty and homelessness through affordable housing and shelter, including permanent supportive housing for veterans. Harry served in the Army for ten years, during which time he carried out two frontline tours of Afghanistan.