Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer has shared the exciting news with fans that he’s welcomed “three lovely ladies” to the family at Althorp House.

Charles, Earl Spencer has shared the exciting news that he’s welcomed three new arrivals to the Spencer family home, Althorp House. It is here that his daughter Lady Amelia Spencer plans to marry and Charles often gives new glimpses inside the magnificent residence.

Earlier this year, he delighted fans when he shared a rare family portrait that bears a startling resemblance to one of his royal relatives. But whilst the opulent interiors of the Northamptonshire home always take our breath away, it’s outside where the newest development has taken place.

Earl Spencer has some brand new family members and he’s posted an adorable picture of them on Twitter, introducing the ‘three lovely ladies’ to his thousands of followers.

Whilst some might have been intrigued at this cryptic description, as the caption goes on to reveal, Earl Spencer is the proud owner of three beautiful peahens.

‘Three lovely ladies, just arrived at @AlthorpHouse this evening – peahens’, he declared adoringly. ‘Tim the Peacock has yet to spot them, which is just as well while they settle in. They need to stay in their enclosure for 6 weeks, getting used to their new home. #animalsofalthorp’.

The Spencer family’s new feathered friends join the red deer, guinea fowl and sheep that already live on the Althorp Estate.

And they’ve certainly caused a stir amongst fans, with many already speculating on how peacock Tim will react to these ‘lovely ladies’.

‘Tim the peacock will have his feathers in permanent fan pose once he spots these new beauties’, one person declared.

Another echoed this sentiment, writing: ‘King Tim will think all his birthdays have come at once‘.

‘Gosh, they are beautiful. I love peacocks’, someone else commented.

Whilst another fan even hilariously likened Charles’ new peahens to much-loved classic film, replying simply, ‘Charlie’s Angels’.

The arrival of the three stunning peahens is a wonderfully light-hearted update from Earl Spencer. Though it comes just weeks after he candidly shared the more poignant backstory behind an unearthed photo of his late sister, Princess Diana.

Diana had come to Eton to take Charles out for lunch, but found herself followed by tabloid journalists. Whilst this unearthed family photo shows the siblings’ close bond, it’s certainly heart-wrenching given how much the tabloid attention increased throughout her life.

This summer will see a new memorial statue of Princess Diana unveiled on what would have been her 60th birthday. Her sons Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite for this poignant occasion and have reportedly agreed the statue’s final design.

It’s not yet known whether any of the Spencer family will be joining them.