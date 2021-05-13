We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer has opened up about the “overwhelming” attention she received following her cousin Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer was just seven years old when her aunt tragically passed away, but she remains close to her royal cousins and was one of the honoured guests who attended Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex married Meghan in a fairytale ceremony held at St George's Chapel in May 2018.

However, it was also a day that changed Lady Kitty’s life forever.

In a recent interview with Town & Country, Princess Diana’s niece revealed that her already impressive Instagram following of 37,000 jumped to 500,000 overnight.

“I woke up the next day and looked at my phone and thought, ‘Whoops, did I take someone else’s by mistake?’” she recalled to the publication. “It was very weird, and a little bit overwhelming.”

Lady Kitty attended Harry and Meghan’s big day alongside her siblings and went on to reveal just how much she missed her sisters in particular during the pandemic.

“We are a bit of a tripod. It’s been horrible to be separated this year. They are in South Africa, which is only an hour ahead, and with two flights going there a day, you usually have the comforting thought of ‘I could always be there in the morning if I needed to be,” she explained.

Excitingly for royal fans, Lady Kitty and her sister Lady Amelia Spencer are both engaged and Amelia reportedly plans to marry at Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althorp House. Though Kitty went on to discuss how she prefers to keep her love life private.

“It’s not that I don’t place an importance on love,” she said. “It’s because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion.

“You open yourself up to other people having opinions, and it just isn’t relevant to anybody’s life but mine and my family’s.”

It’s likely that when she and her fiancé Michael Lewis do get married, her cousins Prince Harry and Prince William will be invited to celebrate her big day.