We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana has a Bridgerton connection many fans might not have realised and her brother Earl Spencer certainly seems to approve of this surprising detail.

The Princess of Wales has been revealed to have a very unexpected connection to Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton.

Adapted from Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, the show has amassed millions of fans across the world and showrunner Chris Van Dusen has revealed a very regal source of inspiration.

This royal news comes as Prince William carries on Princess Diana’s legacy with emotional post as royal fans praise him for showing his ‘personal’ side

Princess Diana might not be the first member of The Firm that springs to mind when fans settle down to watch Bridgerton, but it seems she has a surprising connection to the hit period drama. Inspired by the bestselling Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn, according to Metro.co.uk, Netflix has now revealed that it’s their biggest original series so far and topped it’s top 10 most watched list. Set in the Regency-Era and filled with romance, drama and intrigue, any fans looking for a potential royal link in Bridgerton might consider Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story, or the fairy tale moment Prince Charles and Princess Diana married as possible options.

However, it’s been revealed that whilst the late Princess of Wales does indeed have a surprising link to Bridgerton, it’s not quite what you might imagine.

Back in December, just days after Bridgerton season 1 landed on Netflix, showrunner Chris Van Dusen took to Twitter to share an exciting new insight.

He declared, ‘The interior of Bridgerton House was inspired by my visit to Althorp when I was developing the show. Elegance. Opulence. And that #staircase. #Bridgerton’.

The magnificent Althorp House in Northamptonshire was Diana’s childhood home and it’s here that her niece Lady Amelia Spencer reportedly plans to marry. It’s also the current residence of Lady Amelia’s father and Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer.

And it seems that Charles Spencer is just as excited as fans likely were about this news, as he took to Twitter this week upon learning about Chris’ earlier revelation.

Re-sharing the showrunner’s exciting news, Charles wrote, ‘Just seen this, below – such a compliment to those of my family who went before me, making @AlthorpHouse what it still is today. #bridgerton’.

Earl Spencer grew up here with Diana and he no doubt has many happy family memories of their years there together.

His reaction to the revelation that the titular Bridgerton family’s home, Bridgerton House, was in part inspired by the Spencer family’s own magnificent home is a lovely reflection of Charles’ love for this historic residence.

Princess Diana’s brother often shares sneak peaks at Althorp House with fans on social media, including of the spectacular staircase mentioned by Chris.

Earlier this year he shared a snap of a rare family portrait hanging above the stairs, bearing a startling resemblance to a royal relative.

With Bridgerton series 2 currently filming, who knows if Althorp House or any royal residences could further inspire the show’s sets?