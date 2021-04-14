We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle is 'willing to forgive and move forward' with the royal family following Prince Philip's death, a friend of hers has reportedly claimed.

With Prince Philip’s funeral just days away and only 30 guests attending, it’s been said that Meghan hopes that she and the royals can “put their differences aside” and move on from the tensions built up from her time both in and out of the royal family.

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back from their roles as senior royals over a year ago, moving to their new home in LA to start a new life as a “financially independent” duo.

The details of the contention between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals were brought to light when Meghan and Harry sat down for their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the shockwave chat, it was claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family had made a comment about Archie’s skin colour, while Meghan also hinted that she felt the family’s decision not to make Archie a prince may have had something to do with his race.

It was also alleged that Meghan was denied mental health support from The Firm when she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.

Meanwhile Prince Harry opened up about his strained bond with his brother and father, describing his current relationship with Prince William as “distance” and admitting that Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls when he first left royal life.

The interview aired while Prince Philip was unwell in hospital and following his death last week, Prince Harry will be one of the 30 guests attending Philip’s funeral under current lockdown restrictions – pregnant Meghan, however, has remained in America.

A friend of the couple reportedly told the Daily Mail, “Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry.

Video of the Week

“She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral.

“Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.”

They added that Meghan is ready to “forgive and move on”.

A source also told Heat that Meghan and Harry regretfully wish that the way the interview panned out “could have been different”, now that Prince Philip has gone.