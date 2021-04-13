We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has shared a touching insight into what Prince Philip was really like as a grandfather and the special impact his grandpa had on his life in a heartwarming tribute following his death.

Prince Harry has given a touching tribute to his beloved grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Harry’s statement came minutes after Prince William described his grandfather, Prince Phillip, as an “extraordinary man” as he shared an unseen photo of him with Prince George.

Prince Harry remembered him as a “man of service, honour, and great humour” and a “legend of banter”.

This royal news comes after, the close relationship between Prince Philip and Princess Diana was revealed in the letters they exchanged.

Prince Harry’s special message following Prince Philip’s death and ahead of his funeral on Saturday gave royal fans a true insight into what the Duke was really like as a grandfather.

Harry praised Philip, who won the Queen’s heart over seven decades ago and dedicated years of his life to The Firm, for being “authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit”.

“He could hold the attention of any room due to his charm – and also because you never knew what he might say next,” he added.

Harry’s statement acknowledged his grandfather’s life of service and commitment to serving the country, as he added, “He will be remembered as the longest-reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.”

However, Prince Phillips personal role within the family was not forgotten, as Harry gave a nod to the special memories his grandfather blessed him with over the years, noting his barbecuing skills.

“T me, like so many of you who have lost a love one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: a master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’till the end.”

Harry, who is self-isolating near to Prince William ahead of Saturday’s funeral, reflected fondly on their relationship as he mentioned, “He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

Video of the Week

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered – by the nation and the world.”

Meghan will not be attending the funeral because her doctors have advised her not to due to her pregnancy, but Harry did not forget to mention his family in his personal statement, which ended with, “Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”