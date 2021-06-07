We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie congratulates Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their second child.

Princess Eugenie has sent her love to cousins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the arrival of their second child.

The royal passed on her happiness for the couple on her Instagram with a sweet post.

Princess Eugenie has expressed her happiness towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the birth of their second child.

The Sussexes welcomed a baby girl, which they names Lilibet ‘lili’ Diana, into the world on Friday, 4th June as they confirmed their daughter weighed 7lbs 11oz

Their happy news was met with warm wishes from around the world plus immediate members of the royal family including brother Prince William and Kate. And cousin Princess Eugenie has also publicly extended her love to the family on hearing their happy news.

She uploaded a snap of the couple’s pregnancy announcement photograph and captioned it, ‘Congratulations dear cousins… we couldn’t be happier for you all.’ with six love heart emojis.

The royal baby, who is eighth in the royal line of succession, is named after Prince Harry’s grandmother and his mother, a statement confirmed.