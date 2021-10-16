We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie marked her mother Sarah Ferguson's 62nd birthday on Friday with a sweet photo on Instagram.





Princess Eugenie shares sweet photo with mother Sarah Ferguson to mark her birthday

Princess Eugenie added a heartfelt message on Instagram as her mum turned 62

This royal news follows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge penning a heartfelt statement following the death of MP David Amess



Princess Eugenie took to her social media account to pen a touching tribute to her “dearest Mumma” alongside a beautiful photo of the duo embracing while hiking on the Queen’s Balmoral Estate.

The mum-of-one had a simple caption for her post, writing: “Happy Birthday to my dearest Mumma… @sarahferguson15.”

Royal fans loved the photo of Eugenie and Sarah, with one responding: “Such a beautifully natural photo Happy Birthday .”

Another said: “Such a lovely picture. Happy birthday Mummy Sarah! .” And a third wrote: “Beautiful picture.”

On Thursday, Eugenie joined her mother at China Tang restaurant in Mayfair for a celebratory birthday meal.

Mother and daughter looked in great spirits as they made their way home after dining out, linking arms as they made their way down the street.

One person who appeared to miss out on the celebrations was Princess Beatrice, who welcomed her first child, daughter Sienna, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Saturday the 18th of September at Chelsea Westminster Hospital.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the birth of the new royal tot shortly after in a statement that read: “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

Their baby girl is now the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild and the fourth born this year. With Zara Tindall and her husband Mike welcoming their son, Lucas Philip Tindall, in March, Princess Eugenie welcoming baby August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February and Harry and Meghan bringing daughter Lilibet Diana into the world in June.