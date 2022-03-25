We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is said to be determined to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service next week in order to meet his expectations, knowing that Prince Harry’s decision to skip the special day would have “disappointed” her late husband.

The Queen is desperate to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service “no matter how hard it is” for her, according to a royal expert.

Prince Harry’s decision to confirm he will not be making the trip from LA to the UK for his grandfather’s memorial is said to be something the Queen knows would have left Philip angry and disappointed.

While the Queen’s attendance at Prince Philip’s memorial service, which will mark a year since his death in 2021, is still uncertain, a royal expert claims that she is even more desperate to attend following the news that her grandson Prince Harry won’t be coming to the UK for it.

With Buckingham Palace said to be taking the Queen’s health “day by day” following her Covid diagnosis last month and her recent back injury, the frail monarch is believed to be taking things easy in order to be in the best state to make the memorial.

Now, a royal pro has claimed that the Queen knows that her husband of over 70 years would expect her to be in attendance, especially with their grandson, Prince Harry, not showing up.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told The Mirror, “Her once strong physique is decidedly frail after hurting her back in October 2021. This year she has had to cancel all her public appearances including the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey because in her own words, ‘I can’t move!’

“She is determined to be at her late husband’s memorial on Tuesday however hard it is for her to get there. She knows he would expect it as much as she knows he would be angry and disappointed Prince Harry has chosen not to go,” she added.

It comes after it was revealed that Her Majesty is relying on a walking stick or wheelchair much of the time these days, with her frame growing more frail in recent months. However she is reportedly reluctant to be photographed using a wheelchair.

“It’s so very sad and I hope she is able to make her anniversary celebrations. I have heard that the reason she’s not doing a lot of the events that she should be doing and cancelling them is because she is in a wheelchair,” Christopher Biggins told GB News.