Kate Middleton wears the Queen’s jewels as fans praise her for looking like ‘perfection’ in ‘spectacular’ emerald green gown.

Kate Middleton has stunned fans with her outfit – complete with earrings borrowed from Her Majesty the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were invited to a State dinner in Kingston, Jamaica.

They’ve almost come to the end of their Caribbean tour but Kate Middleton has made sure fans remember her State dinner outfit as she leaves them swooning over her outfit – wearing jewels loaned to her by the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to return to the UK to be reunited with their family ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday but after Kate’s impressive colourful outfit collection has dominated the tour, she’s been praised for looking like ‘perfection’ for this latest engagement.

Since they’ve been in the Caribbean to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, William and Kate have ‘flirty danced’, impressed fans with their banter and Prince William made an honest admission which set Kate off in fits of giggles.

But notably, fans have been most impressed by Kate’s choice of evening wear as the couple attended a special dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica.

The Duchess wore an emerald green dress by Jenny Packham, which featured sequin detailing, a bardot neckline and an organza trim, was widely praised by royal fans who couldn’t take their eyes off her diamond and emerald jewels – loaned to her by the Queen.

Kate chose to wear the earrings and bracelet from the Emerald Tassel Parure collection during the dinner and the Queen has been seen wearing the same pair of earrings and a matching necklace that completes the set which, according to The Court Jeweller, could have been a gift from Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.

The Queen was pictured wearing the dazzling earrings most recently in 2011, as she attended a dinner alongside the Duke of Edinburgh at Winfield House – the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America, in Regent’s Park, to bid farewell to U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama following their two-day visit.

But fans have been blown away by Kate’s glamour during this trip.

One fan wrote, “Total class! Catherine is stunning ❤️”

Another fan out, “Kate’s gown is spectacular”

And a third fan added, “Kate is perfection 💚💚💚”

The Duchess also wore her Royal Family Order and the GCVO Star, which the monarch gifted to her in April 2019 for her eighth wedding anniversary.

Kate and William are due to end their week-long tour on 26th March and return home to their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in time for Mothering Sunday.

