The Queen looked emotional as she watched her granddaughter Lady Louise pay a very special tribute to Prince Philip.

The Queen shared a touching moment with her granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor during the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The Queen looked emotional as she watched Lady Louise drive a carriage which has a very special connection with Prince Philip.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off in splendid fashion with the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where the Queen was treated to a special sight.

Her Majesty watched on as her granddaughter Lady Louise drove a traditional horse-drawn carriage in the ‘Gallop Through History’ section.

It was an emotional moment for the Queen as the carriage once belonged to the Duke of Edinburgh, which he left to Lady Louise. It was clearly a poignant and proud sight to watch her granddaughter expertly drive Prince Philip’s favourite carriage in the finale of the show.

Fans were quick to react to the touching moment, sharing their thoughts on social media and pointing out how special the moment was.

One royal fan tweeted, “How wonderful to see Lady Louise driving her grandfather’s carriage – and The Queen’s obvious delight.”

Another wrote, “Lady Louise this evening – and You simply can’t unsee the touching moment for HM The Queen with her in the carriage of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.”

A third posted, “The Queen is proud of Lady Louise. Tears of happiness!”

This is just one of the many lovely moments we can expect to see from the Queen’s jubilee. The nation will be treated to a four-day weekend where pubs will stay open until 1 am and a Jubilee concert, as the Queen hopes the historic event will ‘bring families together’ following tough times.

Royal fans were pleased to see the Queen in such good spirits after fears for her health as she was unable to attend the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in 60 years, due to ‘episodic mobility issues’ just a week prior.